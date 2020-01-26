Is it better to blood-dope your way out of the game than to fade away? That’s what I wonder while watching an all-timer, who had not won a tennis match in 161 days, wither away in the first round of the Australian Open, under the full heat of the prime-time ESPN spotlight. That’s the odd position Maria Sharapova finds herself in—to be (1) one of the biggest attractions for a casual viewership, but (2) not good at winning tennis matches anymore, and (3) unclear about how much longer she’ll keep trying to win them.

And it makes for strange television, because nobody is really sure how to reconcile those facts in a narratively satisfying, or even tolerable, way. Unlucky commentators Cliff Drysdale and Chris Evert wandered through the straight-set loss to Donna Vekic, alternately worrying over Sharapova’s nerfed serve and movement, burnishing her past credentials, and calling attention to the differences between the Maria of then and the Maria of now. It was like a dress rehearsal for a funeral. There are more coming.

“This is a woman who won five Grand Slam titles, who’s been riddled with injuries; she doesn’t really—she doesn’t really care what people are thinking about her still being in the game. You know, her passion for the game is what’s keeping her in the game,” said Evert, pausing to admire a Sharapova forehand winner as she broke early in the second set. “That’s nice.

“She’s won tons of money. Remember, she was the biggest earner off the court, even more, earning more money than Serena for a lot of years there. But she just has that passion for improving. I know it’s frustrated her—the fact that she’s been injured—because she hasn’t been able to get any momentum in her game.”

The lead was lost; eulogy turned to autopsy. Evert pointed out how Sharapova’s chronic shoulder injury and recent surgery have constrained her serve: “She sidearms it, first of all. She doesn’t go up straight after it. And the other thing I see is she doesn’t load up on her back foot.” On cue, Sharapova hit fault, a let, another fault.

“She’s a very well-rounded person. She went to some classes at Harvard Business School. She went to some internships at the NBA, at Nike. She’s business-minded. Very crafty. But I think she’s feeling pretty good about this second set,” Evert said, brightening the mood, as the No.19 seed Vekic thumped a return winner down the line.

Then this infographic appeared, prompting a literal “Wow” from Evert.